No leader quitting BJP to join Congress, asserts Ravi

“I am a person who believes in taking decisions with equanimity. I don’t arrive at any decision hurriedly. At this juncture, I have faith and trust in all our leaders. It is wrong to suspect anyone without any valid proof,” he said. Reacting to former minister S T Somashekhar’s recent remarks on Deputy CM D K Shivakumar being his guru, Ravi said each leader has to have multiple Gurus in life. “Neither Somashekhar has clarified whether he was talking about his Guru in primary school time or high school,” he said and countered that even if he said Shivakumar was his Guru, what was wrong in it?