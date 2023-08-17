No leader quitting BJP to join Congress, asserts Ravi

BJP leader C T Ravi on Wednesday asserted that he ‘strongly believes’ that as of now no BJP leader is leaving the party to join Congress. Ravi’s statement assumes significance in the wake of several Congress leaders hinting that some leaders from BJP could be poached ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Ravi told reporters that he has faith in all leaders and at this moment, he does not have an iota of information on whether some leaders have decided to switch sides.
“I am a person who believes in taking decisions with equanimity. I don’t arrive at any decision hurriedly. At this juncture, I have faith and trust in all our leaders. It is wrong to suspect anyone without any valid proof,” he said. Reacting to former minister S T Somashekhar’s recent remarks on Deputy CM D K Shivakumar being his guru, Ravi said each leader has to have multiple Gurus in life. “Neither Somashekhar has clarified whether he was talking about his Guru in primary school time or high school,” he said and countered that even if he said Shivakumar was his Guru, what was wrong in it?
“But in all of this, one thing got clear that he (Somashekhar) may have violated his Guru's words or his Guru may have supported him in all of his past decisions as well,” he quipped.