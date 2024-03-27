No load shedding, state prepared to manage the increasing power demand during summer: K J George

The State Energy Department has assured that there will be no load shedding this summer and arrangements have been made to ensure the state has enough power to meet the increasing demand during summer.

In a statement to the media, Energy Minister K J George said that the peak load this year is expected to cross 17,000 Megawatt as against last year’s peak load of 15,300 MW. “The state’s power consumption per day has gone up to 329 Million Units (MU) as against the average consumption of 300 MUs in the last few years,” he said.