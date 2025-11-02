No lobbying, panel had final say in choice of awardees: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that he had not recommended any individual for the annual Kannada Rajyotsava awards, clarifying that the final selection of the 70 achievers was entirely that of the designated committee.</p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava event organised by the Kannada and culture department at Ravindra Kalakshetra, the CM said 70 achievers were chosen to mark the 70th anniversary of the formation of Karnataka.</p>.<p>The primary goal, he said, was to identify and select only the distinguished in the respective fields, irrespective of who had applied.</p>.<p>He said the committee ensured regional representation and social justice, particularly when multiple deserving names surfaced in same category.</p>.<p>The CM said, “The media did not dispute anyone’s selection,” which he took as confirmation that only the most deserving individuals had received the honours.</p>.<p>He paid a special tribute to awardee Konandur Lingappa, recalling their shared history in socialist struggle.</p>.Policy soon to shield Kannadigas' jobs from AI threat: CM Siddaramaiah .<p class="bodytext">Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in his speech, expressed profound pride in the opportunity to felicitate the awardees.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Quoting a verse by Purandara Dasa, he said, “It is my fortune (Bhagya) to facilitate all of you today”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar highlighted the modest background of many recipients. “Many among the awardees hadn’t seen Bengaluru all this while. But they have achieved and contributed to the state,” he remarked, calling their lives an inspiration to all.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Wealth is temporary. Your achievements will be permanent,” he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The deputy CM also recalled Konandur Lingappa, mentioning his political prowess alongside Bangarappa and Kagodu Thimmappa. “The Assembly used to shake at their mere presence,” Shivakumar said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi and others were present at the event.</p>