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Homeindiakarnataka

‘No loyalists in Cabinet, no freedom for CM’: R Ashoka

R Ashoka said the Congress government would be remote-controlled by former CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:00 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaR Ashoka

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