‘No loyalists in Cabinet, no freedom for CM’: R Ashoka

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar did not have real power in the government, saying none of his loyalists were in the first batch of ministers inducted to the Cabinet. </p>.Siddaramaiah left behind a broken lorry for D K Shivakumar to drive: R Ashoka.<p>He told a press meet: “While taking oath, Shivakumar was holding a copy of the Constitution. Dr B R Ambedkar has given all power to the chief minister. However, the Cabinet doesn’t have any MLAs from his camp. That means Siddaramaiah and high command have decided everything”.</p>.<p>He said the Congress government would be remote-controlled by former CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Praising Kerala CM V D Satheesan’s decision to release a White Paper on his state’s finances, the LoP sought a similar move by the DKS government.</p>