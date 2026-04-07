<p>Bengaluru: The recent case of Sharanya G S, a techie from Kerala, going missing while trekking at Tadiandamol in Kodagu district has raised questions about safety of trekkers in the state. </p>.<p>In 2024, the Karnataka government introduced an entry fee for trekking trails.</p>.<p>The fee varies from Rs 350 to Rs 600, based on the trail. The government made it compulsory to hire a guide and restricted trekking timings between 6 am and 6 pm. </p>.<p>Many trek organizers told DH that despite paying entry fee, facilities for trekkers aren’t adequate. </p>.Missing Kerala trekker found after 4 days, tells tale of survival in thick forests of Western Ghats.<p>Chandrashekar Madivalar, a prominent trek organiser in the city, said, “There are no direction signs or emergency response facilities. Maps or direction boards will help people locate themselves and find a way out”. </p>.<p>“In difficult trails like Kumaraparvatha, we have coordinated with the deputy commissioner and got direction boards installed to help trekkers,” he said. </p>.<p>Chaman Nagaraj, another trek organiser, said, “Karnataka is the only state that charges for trekking. But we have no facilities whatsoever. These days the trek trails are clean, but otherwise there is absolutely nothing”.</p>.<p>“One of the attractions in the state are our hiking trails. It is advertised a lot, but we do not have good facilities,” he said. </p>.<p>Elaborating on the measures put in place on trekking trails Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that while most trekking trails had basic amenities there is room for improving them. “We do need to improve the treks by way of better facilities. Emergency response systems are in place and that is why we managed to locate the missing person” he told DH.</p>.<p>Khandre said first aid posts are not envisaged because first aid was available with frontline staff in charge of the trek in case of emergencies.</p>.<p>“Putting up emergency helpline boards is a good idea. Guides who accompany the trekking group are fully aquatinted with trek route and follow standard protocol during emergency.”</p>