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No maps or direction boards on trails, complain trekkers

The government made it compulsory to hire a guide and restricted trekking timings between 6 am and 6 pm.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:28 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKodagutrektrekkers

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