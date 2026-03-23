Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No mention of Social-educational survey in Karnataka Budget, state will junk it: BJP's Sunil Kumar claims

'The government spent Rs 500 crore. It’s been seven months. There wasn’t a single line on the survey in the budget or the Governor’s address', Kumar said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 16:34 IST
Karnataka NewsV Sunil Kumarsurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us