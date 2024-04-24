No 'Modi wave', only Siddaramaiah and Congress's 'guarantee wave' in Karnataka, says party leader

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) President and MLC Harish Kumar said that there is no Modi wave in Dakshina Kannada and in Karnataka. There is only Siddaramaiah and guarantee wave in Karnataka.

“People have lost faith in the NDA. The Congress has fulfilled its promise by implementing guarantee schemes in Karnataka. Further, after JD(S) alliance with BJP, majority of the leaders have joined Congress. AAP and left parties are also supporting the Congress in the election. The Congress is confident of winning 22 to 24 seats in Karnataka,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.

He said guarantee schemes have reached the majority of the households in the district. There is a good response for the Congress in the district especially from women who have been benefited from the guarantee schemes.