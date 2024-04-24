No 'Modi wave', only Siddaramaiah and Congress's 'guarantee wave' in Karnataka, says party leader

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) President and MLC Harish Kumar said that there is no Modi wave in Dakshina Kannada and in Karnataka. There is only Siddaramaiah and guarantee wave in Karnataka.
“People have lost faith in the NDA. The Congress has fulfilled its promise by implementing guarantee schemes in Karnataka. Further, after JD(S) alliance with BJP, majority of the leaders have joined Congress. AAP and left parties are also supporting the Congress in the election. The Congress is confident of winning 22 to 24 seats in Karnataka,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.
He said guarantee schemes have reached the majority of the households in the district. There is a good response for the Congress in the district especially from women who have been benefited from the guarantee schemes.
There is a lack of interest among BJP MLAs and party workers in the district in campaign and factions within the BJP have increased. Already, six to seven MLCs, MP have joined the Congress in the state.
Terming the Lok Sabha election as decisive, DCC President said that it is an election to safeguard the constitution and democracy in the country. BJP has accepted the defeat and is desperate. Hence, Modi is making statements on “mangalsutra.”
To a query on national and state leaders failing to campaign in Dakshina Kannada, Harish Kumar said “there was no need for star campaigners for us. We didn't lose anything without Siddaramaiah or D K Shivakumar campaigning in the district. In fact, a Congress convention was held in Mangaluru prior to the announcement of the election which was sufficient. Fearing defeat, BJP had asked Modi to hold a roadshow in Mangaluru,” he alleged.
(Published 24 April 2024, 10:57 IST)