No more open vehicles for safaris in Karnataka, jumbo 'Kanchan' gets the axe from Dasara procession over fight

<p>Bengaluru: The death of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/tourist-woman-killed-after-elephant-falls-on-her-at-dubare-camp-in-karnatakas-kodagu-4007139">woman tourist in Dubare elephant camp</a> has prompted the Forest Department to adopt a precautious stance with officials on Wednesday directed not to use open vehicles for wildlife safaris.</p><p>In Dubare, the victim died after an elephant attacked by a tusker lost balance and fell on its side, crushing her. The incident brought to the fore matters related to safety of wildlife tourism.</p>.Karnataka minister orders SOP for safety of tourists in elephant livestock camps after Kodagu death .<p>On Wednesday, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> was asked about the safety of tourists. He reiterated that a standard operating procedure to handle elephants and tourists in elephant camps will be prepared and turned attention to the broader issue of safety of wildlife tourists.</p><p>Khandre said it was brought to his notice that safari was currently conducted in open jeeps in the five tiger reserves and other protected areas . He said he has already discussed the matter with the Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka.</p><p>"We have decided to adopt a precautionary approach of using vehicles covered with toughened glass reinforced with steel bars. I have issued clear directions to give primacy to the safety of the tourists who come from different corners of the state and the world to experience our protected areas," he said.</p>.A day after clash, injured elephant dies at Dubare camp .<p>The minister also directed that all safari vehicles should have a first-aid kit and safari centres should have an ambulance nearby to cater to any emergency situation.</p><p><strong>Jumbo 'Kanchan' punished?</strong></p><p>The minister said Kanchan, the elephant whose aggression led to the death of the woman and another elephant, will not be part of the Dasara processions. </p><p>"Kanchan was part of the processions earlier. I have directed them to remove it from the list. At the same time, I have sought a new protocol to ensure that even during the Dasara procession, people do not come close to elephants," Khandre added.</p>