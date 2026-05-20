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Homeindiakarnataka

No more open vehicles for safaris in Karnataka, jumbo 'Kanchan' gets the axe from Dasara procession over fight

In Dubare, the victim died after an elephant attacked by a tusker lost balance and fell on its side, crushing her. The incident brought to the fore matters related to safety of wildlife tourism.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:36 IST
Karnataka NewssafariEshwar KhandreJeepDubare elephant camp

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