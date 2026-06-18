No need for registration as RSS operates in public sphere: C T Ravi

<p>Kalaburagi: Pointing out that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an organisation that operates openly in the public sphere through its extensive network of daily Shakhas and community outreach programmes, BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi defended that it does not require any kind of registration, as sought by Home Minister Priyank Kharge. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference after inspecting the Chennai-Surat corridor road project near the bypass on Vijayapura Road in Jewargi on Wednesday, BJP leader slammed Minister Priyank Kharge for his remarks against the RSS. </p>.<p>"Some people are talking without knowledge of the real history and law to hide the success story of the 100-year-old organisation. There is no application to join the RSS which will not collect any admission fee. There is no age limit or language restrictions. It does not cause discrimination between the rich and the poor. Therefore, anyone can join the organisation, which does not run its activities secretly," he said.</p>.<p>Stating that the registration is mandatory only if any organisation wants to get grants or land from the government, he said that RSS has never received any kind of grant or land from the government. Therefore, the Sangh does not need to be answerable to any government, he remarked.</p>.<p><strong>'War caused fuel price rise'</strong></p>.<p>Explaining the achievements of PM Narendra Modi, C T Ravi said that the central government has undertaken tremendous development works during the last 12 years. Due to this, India has emerged as the third-largest economic power in the world, he added. He also maintained that war is one of many reasons for the rise in fuel prices.</p>.<p>"Although inflation has skyrocketed in many major advanced countries of the world, price hikes are under control in India. The Modi government is paying off the huge debt burden imposed on the country by the previous UPA government through oil bonds. The centre is providing more priority for the establishment of ethanol and solar units to make India self-reliant in the energy sector. The measures have been taken to curb corruption by directly transferring Rs 34 lakh crore through DBT to the accounts of the beneficiaries," he explained. </p>.<p>Former MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, MLC Shasheel Namoshi, BJP leaders Amarnath Patil, Ashok Bagali, Shivaraj Patil, Nitin Guttedar, Mallinath Gowda Yalgod, Shobha Bani and others were present. </p>