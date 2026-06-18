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Homeindiakarnataka

No need for registration as RSS operates in public sphere: C T Ravi

CT Ravi said that RSS has never received any kind of grant or land from the government.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 02:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRSSCT Ravi

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