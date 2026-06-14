Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'No need to check IDs of all customers', Karnataka HM Priyank Kharge tells bars, pubs

The clarification comes amid confusion over the recent circular by DG&IGP M A Saleem.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us