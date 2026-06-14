'No need to check IDs of all customers', Karnataka HM Priyank Kharge tells bars, pubs

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday clarified that licensed bars, pubs and other alcohol-serving establishments were not required to check and store identity proof of every customer.</p>.<p>The clarification comes amid confusion over the recent circular by DG&IGP M A Saleem.</p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT will answer court’s queries, says Priyank Kharge.<p>Kharge said legal age for purchasing and consuming liquor in Karnataka is 21 years and that serving, selling or permitting alcohol consumption by anyone below that age is illegal. He said establishments are expected to verify identity of individuals who appear to be below 21 years of age and deny entry unless they are accompanied by adults. </p>