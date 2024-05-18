No objection to action against grandson if he is found guilty: Deve Gowda on sexual abuse case

"There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse cases), I don't want to take anyone's names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation."

"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment day-after-tomorrow... I don't want to comment on it," he added, concurring with Kumaraswamy's statement that if found guilty no one should be spared.

Gowda had recently announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and had requested his well wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are.

Prajwal (33) is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and is still at large. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, in an effort to bring him back.