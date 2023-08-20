No one will quit JD(S), claims G T Devegowda

No one will quit JD(S), claims GTD
JD(S) core committee president G T Devegowda said that none of his party MLAs or leaders will quit.
“With 135 MLAs, the lake of Congress is already full. There is already dissidence in the Congress. If more MLAs from other parties join it, it will breach,” he said.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday, he said, “Former minister C S Puttaraju is also a member of the JD(S) core committee. He will not join the Congress. He will be with the party and strengthen it.”
Devegowda said, “The JD(S) core committee will meet on September 1 and we will come up with strategies to reorganise and strengthen the party. I am not an
aspirant for the post of JD(S) state president.”
He said, “We do not know if the JD(S) will win one or five or 10 seats in the Lok Sabha election. But JD(S) will not enter into any alliance with any party in the election. We will field candidates in all 29 constituencies. Former ministers Sa Ra Mahesh or C S Puttaraju may contest. If the party directs, even I may contest.”
Devegowda ruled out the Lok Sabha election in Mysuru-Kodagu constituency as a fight between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said, “It is only Siddaramaiah versus Narendra Modi.”