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No opposition to Deve Gowda’s Rajya Sabha renomination, says BJP

BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das said the saffron party has neither decided nor discussed the Rajya Sabha elections.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:02 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka Politicshd deve gowda

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