<p>Bengaluru: BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal clarified Thursday that his party has not opposed former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-devegowda">HD Deve Gowda’s</a> re-nomination to the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>Gowda’s term is set to end in June. There is speculation that some BJP leaders are not keen to support the JD(S) patriarch for a second term. </p><p>Agrawal, who is in charge of the BJP’s affairs in Karnataka, said the saffron party has neither decided nor discussed the Rajya Sabha elections. “There’s been no opposition from the BJP. In any case, the state unit doesn’t get to decide,” he said. </p>.BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?. <p>“Deve Gowda is a senior and experienced leader. He shares a good relationship with Prime Minister Modi. When discussions on Rajya Sabha elections take place, a decision will be made,” Agrawal said.</p><p>Agrawal held organisational meetings with the state BJP during the day. He said various issues were discussed, including preparations for Legislative Council elections slated later this year. </p><p>On demands from some quarters that expelled lawmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basangouda-patil-yatnal">Basanagouda Patil Yatnal</a> should be taken back, Agrawal said: “As far as I know, there’s no such demand. He has been expelled for six years and there’s currently no proposal before the party has to reinstate him.”</p>