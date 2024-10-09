'No opposition' within Congress about caste-census in Karnataka: CM

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that there is no opposition in the Congress for the implementation of the socio-economic education survey report, popularly called the caste census. </p><p>"There is in-principle agreement in our party to the caste census. Due to the misinformation by opposition parties, there are some baseless suspicions amongst a few. We will resolve these doubts and soon implement the report," the chief minister said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah had said on Monday that the caste census report is likely to be tabled in the Cabinet meeting on October 18.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said he was relieved by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka's statement that BJP is always in favour of the caste census and asked the latter not to backtrack from his statements.</p>.Why is PM Modi delaying Census that must include caste count: Congress.<p>Attacking Ashoka for asking why the report is being pushed forward all of a sudden, the chief minister said: "The Congress has been thinking about this ever since coming to power. We believe in democracy and will not take dictatorial decisions without consultations. That's why it has been delayed a bit."</p><p>In its manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress had promised a nationwide caste census, Siddaramaiah said, adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been emphasising it regularly. </p><p>He stepped up the attack on the LoP, daring the latter to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a caste census along with the national population census.</p>