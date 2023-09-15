No party is loyal to ideals: JD(S) leader YSV Datta

JD(S) leader YSV Datta stated that no political party is loyal to ideologies and opportunistic politics is part of today's politics. This is applicable to all parties.

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, he said, "The pre-poll alliance between BJP and JD(S) is inevitable ahead of Lok Sabha polls slated to be held next year."

He also made it clear that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy would hold talks with BJP's Central leaders on seat sharing and final call would be taken later.

Reacting to Cauvery water issue, he said the party had not compromised in water, or land issues and always safeguarded the interests of people of the state.

He said, "Neither former prime minister H D Deve Gowda nor former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy took any decision with regard to release of water from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu that would mete out injustice to people of the state. So the state government must not release water to Tamil Nadu as water level is low in the dam due to dry spell."