No place for politics when it comes to nation's development, says Union Minister V Somanna

<p>Birur: "There is no place for politics in the nation's development. Programmes are being designed with a vision to contribute to future generations," said Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a>.</p><p>He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a pedestrian subway to be constructed at Rs 5.14 crore on Market Road in Birur town on Sunday.</p><p>"The Narendra Modi-led Central government has undertaken measures towards developing railway infrastructure and providing better facilities to the public. Railways are a symbol of development, and projects worth Rs eight lakh crore are currently underway across the country. As many as 13,000 level crossings have already been eliminated nationwide, providing people with safe, modern, and long-term alternative transport facilities. In Karnataka alone, 700 level crossings have been removed," he informed.</p>.Bengaluru| Mega coaching terminal planned in Yelahanka: State Railways Minister V Somanna.<p>Somanna said that the tender process for maintaining cleanliness at Birur Railway Station has been initiated. An allocation of Rs 8 crore has been made for the development of platforms at the station. He instructed officials and contractors to work in coordination and complete the project by December.</p><p>On the occasion, MLA K S Anand urged the minister to take steps not only for infrastructure development but also for the complete reconstruction of Kadur <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway">railway</a> station. People travelling from different parts of the state face difficulties at the station, he said.</p><p>Referring to the Rs 68 crore railway over bridge being constructed in the Kote area of Kadur, Anand said the land acquisition process has already begun, but some shortcomings need to be addressed. </p><p>Responding to this, Somanna instructed Kadur Tahsildar C S Poornima to discuss the matter with the assistant commissioner and take appropriate action regarding deficiencies in land acquisition and compensation issues.</p><p>He also directed railway officials to expedite ongoing works and examine obstacles affecting the construction of the Kadur railway over bridge. He asked them to identify and rectify issues related to land expansion or any other hurdles. Seeking a report on the Kadur road over bridge within two days, he said he will ensure that the fund is released. </p>