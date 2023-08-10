No plan for AIIMS in Karnataka: Centre

The union government on Tuesday informed Parliament that the government had not approved the Karnataka government's proposal to set up a branch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi-Dharwad.

"The proposal for setting up AIIMS in Hubballi-Dharwad region of Karnataka has been received from the state government. The proposal has not been approved," Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin told the Rajya Sabha.