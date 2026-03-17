<p>Bengaluru: The state government is not planning on hiking domestic power tariffs, minister and Floor Leader in the Legislative Council <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/n-s-boseraju">N S Boseraju</a> informed the Upper House of the state legislature on Monday.</p>.<p>Boseraju, replying to a question from JD(S) MLC C N Manhegowda, said that any proposal for hiking the power tariff had to be submitted 120 days in advance. “The proposal submitted on November 29,2025 contains no mention of hiking fixed charges for domestic use,” said Boseraju, answering the query on behalf of Energy Minister K J George.</p>.<p>However, six electricity supply companies (ESCOMS) in the state incurred losses to the tune of Rs 4,516 crore in 2024-25, said Boseraju, adding that Bescom alone had reported losses of Rs 2,802 crore. “The issue is pending before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) and we are waiting for their decision on the suggestions to overcome our losses,” he said.</p>.US judge to meet parties on Trump-tariff refunds in closed-door 'settlement conference'.<p>Queried about the huge losses that Bescom had incurred, Boseraju pointed out that the unit charge levied by Bescom was Re 1 lower than what was charged by other ESCOMS. “Although KERC has fixed the unit price at Rs 9.54, Bescom is charging Rs 8.59/unit,” he said.</p>.<p>Boseraju further added that although KERC had capped expenditure for purchase of power at Rs 27,190 crore, Bescom had spent Rs 27,895 crore – an excess of Rs 706 crore. Meanwhile, the state government had spent Rs 25,076 crore on the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, providing power to 1.65 crore households, the minister added. </p>