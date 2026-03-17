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No plan to hike power tariff for domestic use: Karnataka Govt

Boseraju, replying to a question from JD(S) MLC C N Manhegowda, said that any proposal for hiking the power tariff had to be submitted 120 days in advance.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:39 IST
Karnataka Newspower tariff

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