<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur will not be shifted or shut down.</p>.<p>Replying to a debate on Bengaluru-related issues, Shivakumar said the Cabinet has already decided against shifting the flying school. “The CM has said that the matter should not be brought up during his tenure,” he said.</p>.<p>The clarification came after Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the government was trying to shut down the flying school to benefit real estate interests by handing over 370 acres of prime land near the aerodrome.</p>.<p>Seeking a firm assurance from the government, Ashoka said the school, set up on land donated by the erstwhile Mysore royal family and inaugurated by the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, is a legacy that must be protected. “It is the country’s first flying club,” he said.</p>.<p>Energy Minister K J George pointed to operational challenges and said the flyover near the airstrip is affecting take-offs and that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is yet to renew the licence of the flying club.</p>.<p>He told the House that while exploring alternative uses, a large sports arena with a stadium having a capacity of one lakh spectators was mooted as the city lacks a football stadium. The proposal, however, was stalled in the Cabinet after concerns over potential allegations, he said.</p>.<p>Ashoka opposed the stadium, citing it would add to the traffic hassles on the airport road and asked the government to drop all plans. Speaker U T Khader asked members to submit suggestions in writing so that the government could discuss with stakeholders.</p>