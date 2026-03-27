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No plans to shift, shut down Jakkur flying school: Shivakumar

Shivakumar said the Cabinet has already decided against shifting the flying school.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:29 IST
KarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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