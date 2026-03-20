<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Friday refused to consider a plea filed by a woman alleging threats at the behest of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the intention of capturing her property. </p> <p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was told by a counsel on behalf of Sushma S Aradhya that she had to relocate from Karnataka to Delhi due to the persistent threats.</p>.Supreme Court notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on plea challenging his election from Varuna constituency in 2023.<p>“Karnataka chief minister is sending people behind you in Delhi,'' the bench asked the counsel, who replied that the threats were not in Delhi but in Karnataka.</p><p>The counsel said the petitioner is keen to go back to the state and also wants to reside in the residential property.</p><p>The bench was informed that the petitioner had filed police complaints and secured court orders in her favour. </p><p>The counsel contended that, despite that, the threats still persisted. </p><p>It was also submitted before the bench that an incident occurred in January, where stones were pelted at her house, goons entered the premises, and ransacked, vandalised, and looted her property.</p><p>The petitioner’s counsel alleged that they wanted to capture her property. </p><p>However, the court was not convinced by the contentions.</p><p>The bench said that the petitioner herself had a political background. The court also said that she was fighting a political battle inside the court.</p><p>The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea. </p><p>The bench finally dismissed the case as withdrawn, leaving it open for the petitioner to move before the Karnataka High Court. </p><p>As the petitioner’s counsel requested the court to issue a direction ensuring her safety on entering Karnataka. The bench orally observed that there was an option available to e-file the plea.</p>