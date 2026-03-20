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'No political battles in court'| SC refuses to consider woman's plea alleging threat by Karnataka CM

The bench said that the petitioner herself had a political background. The court also said that she was fighting a political battle inside the court.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:57 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtSiddaramaiahKarnataka High CourtPleaKarnataka Chief Minister

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