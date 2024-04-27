No politics for me, says DKS' daughter Aisshwarya

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aisshwarya DKS Hegde on Friday ruled out entering politics, saying she is happy in her role as an educationist.
“I’m an educationist and I’m very happy doing that,” she said, when asked if she would follow her father’s footsteps and join politics. “I feel each one has to work in different fields to make India proud. I’m working in a field that’s very required today, which is education,” Aisshwarya said. “Giving education is so important because educated people will voice their opinions tomorrow and that’ll make a difference to the country,” she said.
Aisshwarya is the trustee-secretary at the National Education Foundation, which runs educational institutions. Shivakumar is its chairperson.
In the run-up to the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha election, Aisshwarya had campaigned for her uncle D K Suresh, who is seeking re-election for a fourth term.
Asked if Congress would do well in the Lok Sabha polls, Aisshwarya said: “I don’t know about Congress, but I’m very confident that I’ll celebrate with my uncle on June 4 as a victorious, proud MP.”
(Published 26 April 2024, 20:19 IST)