No precipitative action against anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, says Karnataka High Court

The high court on Friday asked the Advocate General to instruct the police not to take any precipitative action against Aaj Tak TV channel’s anchor Sudhir Chaudhary in a case of fake news. The Sheshadripuram police had registered an FIR under IPC sections 153A and 505 against the channel and the anchor.
In his show ‘Black and White’ on September 11 and 12, Sudhir Chaudhary had claimed that the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation had launched a commercial vehicle subsidy only for minorities and not for Hindus. Aaj Tak and its anchor both moved the court praying for quashing of the FIR.
Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar adjourned the matter to Wednesday, observing that everything in the case is in public domain and asked the Advocate General to instruct the police not to take any precipitative action against the petitioners. “Whether the petitioner stoked hatredness against a particular community or a class of people needs to be examined,” the court said. The bench also said that instead of giving or rejecting interim order, he would decide the matter.
The complaint was filed by the administrative officer of Karnataka State Minorities Development Corporation Limited. The petitioners had claimed that the right of press and media to disseminate information to the public at large and restraining the same would amount to violation of their fundamental rights. It was further stated that any questions raised by the media against the government, now leads to registration of a criminal case and the state machinery goes on an overdrive to muzzle the voice of the press.