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No proposal before Karnataka govt to hike KSRTC bus fare: Ramalinga Reddy

Ramalinga Reddy criticised the Union government’s fuel pricing policy and said consumers were not benefiting from the reduction in crude oil prices in the international market.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKSRTCRamalinga ReddyKSRTC withdraws cancellationKSRTC bus fare

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