No proposal before Karnataka govt to hike KSRTC bus fare: Ramalinga Reddy

<p>Udupi: Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy">Ramalinga Reddy</a> said that there is currently no proposal before the state government to increase fares of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> buses.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Udupi on his arrival to attend Rudrayaga celebrations at Kodavoor, he said the government has not taken up any discussion regarding a hike in KSRTC bus fares at present. </p><p>Commenting on the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices, Ramalinga Reddy criticised the Union government’s fuel pricing policy and said consumers were not benefiting from the reduction in crude oil prices in the international market.</p><p>The minister said that the state government is prepared to clear 26 months of pending arrears and implement a 12.5 per cent wage revision for transport employees, amid reports of a proposed strike by transport workers on the day of the Tumakuru convention. </p><p>“We have stated that we will clear the pending arrears of 26 months and implement a 12.5 per cent wage revision. What decision the employees will take is up to them. We have learnt that they may go on strike. Let us wait and see,” he said.</p><p>Explaining the background of the wage revision issue, Reddy said transport employees earlier received wage revisions once every four years. The revision due in 2020 could not be implemented because of the Covid-19 pandemic.</p><p>He pointed out that in 2023, when Basavaraj Bommai was Chief Minister, a 15 per cent wage revision was announced and implemented with effect from April 1, 2023.</p><p>“The transport employees are insisting that wage revision must happen once every four years. There have been several discussions on this matter. Even the previous government had extended considerable support despite the Covid crisis,” he said.</p>.No bus fare hike despite speculation of fuel price surge: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>Responding to reports regarding a 20 per cent increase in private bus fares, the minister clarified that buses operating under state-issued permits cannot increase fares on their own.</p><p>“A decision regarding fare revision has to be taken by a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner at the district level. However, high-end buses operating with All India permits may increase fares as they are outside the control of the state government,” he explained.</p><p>On political speculation following recent developments in neighbouring Kerala, Ramalinga Reddy said a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka was possible, but he had no information about any change in leadership.</p><p>“There may be a cabinet reshuffle in the state. But I have no information regarding leadership change. I am also not aware of flex boards projecting D K Shivakumar as Chief Minister,” he said.</p><p>Commenting on the controversy surrounding the state government’s order related to hijab, the minister defended the practice, saying Muslim girls have traditionally worn hijab.</p><p>“BJP leaders may say anything. Muslim girls have been wearing hijab for a long time. Hindus too wear janivara and apply kumkum. There is nothing wrong in that,” he said.</p><p>He further stated that there is no stay order from the court on the issue.</p><p>“Court proceedings may continue for many years if there is no stay order. If there had been a stay order, the government could not have proceeded,” he added.</p><p>Reddy also denied allegations linking the government’s decision with alleged displeasure among Muslims in Davanagere.</p><p>“Muslims have voted for us in Davanagere too. Some votes may have gone to SDPI, but Muslims still supported us in large numbers. The government has taken decisions according to the situation,” he said. </p>