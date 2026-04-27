No proposal for nuclear power plant in Shivamogga's Besuru: MP B Y Raghavendra

<p>Shivamogga: Shimoga MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-raghavendra">B Y Raghavendra </a>dismissed rumours about the proposed nuclear plant at Besuru village in Sagar taluk and that the fears among residents are unnecessary.</p>.<p>The National Thermal Development Corporation (NTPC), which had forayed into nuclear energy, had proposed sites in Vijayapura, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koppal">Koppal</a>, Raichur, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, for setting up a nuclear power plant in the state. The state government has suggested the NTPC to conduct a geological and geotechnical study for site suitability.</p>.Centre’s nuclear plant survey at Raichur thermal station triggers local backlash.<p>"The Shivamogga deputy commissioner has clarified that the state government has not received any formal proposal for establishing a nuclear power plant in the district," the MP said.</p>