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No proposal for nuclear power plant in Shivamogga's Besuru: MP B Y Raghavendra

The state government has suggested the NTPC to conduct a geological and geotechnical study for site suitability.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 22:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamoggaNuclearpower plant

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