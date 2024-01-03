No provision in law to regularise guest lecturers: Sudhakar

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said on Tuesday that there was no provision in the law to regularise the services of guest faculties.
Guest faculties in government first grade colleges across the state are on protest, boycotting classes since November 23.
The government has announced benefits like hiking the remuneration by
Rs 5,000 per month.
Despite the government addressing some of their demands, the faculties continued their protest and took out a padayatra from Tumakuru, demanding that their services be regularised.
The padayatra is expected to reach Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Minister Sudhakar said there was no provision in the law to regularise the services of guest faculties and no state in the country had done this.
“We have addressed most of their demands and we will address the others in a phased manner. We have given a deadline till Saturday for the protesting faculties to return to work, failing which the government will be forced to initiate action,” he told reporters here.
“The principals of the respective colleges have been directed to give a final call to the guest faculties who are on protest to return to work,” the minister said.
As per the information available from the department of collegiate education, around 3,400 protesting guest faculties have returned to work and some more are expected to be back at work on Wednesday.
According to the norms, the government has all the powers to terminate the contracts of the guest faculties who are absent to work for eight days at a stretch.