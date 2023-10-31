No question of Dalit CM when post isn't vacant: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: The chief minister’s post is not vacant and hence, the question of a Dalit CM does not arise, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.
His statement comes even as a recent dinner meeting at his residence, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in attendance, triggered rumours that Parameshwara could be in the race to be CM in the event of a change of guard.
Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara rubbished rumours about a power-sharing agreement for CM’s post. “There is a chief minister now. That question does not arise,” he said, alleging that BJP was spreading these rumours.
As for criticism that only a select few Congress leaders were enjoying power, Parameshwara said there was adequate representation across regions in Cabinet. Members for boards and corporations will soon be appointed, he said.
While questions are being raised about the dinner meeting at the Home Minister’s residence where only four ministers including Siddaramaiah were present, with the conspicuous absence of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Housing and minority welfare minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said even he was invited for the dinner at Parameshwara’s house, but he was unable to attend.
Underplaying the event, Zameer said it was just dinner with no politics involved. On Siddaramaiah completing his tenure as CM, the minister said he was always in favour of Siddaramaiah. ”But ours is a high command party. Final decision will be taken by the high command,” he said.