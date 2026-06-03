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Homeindiakarnataka

'No question of my experience being overlooked': G Parameshwara on becoming Dy Chief Minister of Karnataka

The former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said he remained committed to the party's decision and viewed the post of Deputy Chief Minister as an opportunity to serve the people.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:31 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politicsdeputy chief ministerG Parameshwara

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