'No question of my experience being overlooked': G Parameshwara on becoming Dy Chief Minister of Karnataka

<p>Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said that there was absolutely no question of his experience being overlooked after he was chosen as deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He also claimed that no injustice has been done to him for being elevated to the chief minister's post.</p>.<p>"There is absolutely no question of my experience being overlooked," Parameshwara said, rejecting suggestions that he had been sidelined in the leadership arrangement finalised by the party.</p>.Congress veteran G Parameshwara set to be Karnataka's Deputy CM.<p>Parameshwara, who had been considered one of the contenders for the top job, said the party leadership had given him an important responsibility and that he accepted the decision of the Congress high command.</p>.<p>The former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said he remained committed to the party's decision and viewed the post of Deputy Chief Minister as an opportunity to serve the people.</p>.<p>"Yes, I too had the desire to become chief minister. But whatever decision the high command takes, we have to accept it as disciplined soldiers of the party," he said.</p>.<p>Thanking the party leadership, Parameshwara said he was grateful for the confidence reposed in him.</p>.<p>"Because, in the present circumstances, I have been chosen as the deputy chief minister. I want to express my gratitude for the trust and confidence reposed in me," he said.</p>.<p>Parameshwara said he considered the appointment another opportunity to work for the state in line with the Congress ideology and manifesto.</p>.<p>"I believe this is yet another opportunity to work for the people of the state, to work in accordance with our party's ideology and our manifesto," he said.</p>.<p>Asked whether he was satisfied with the Deputy Chief Minister's post after being in the race for chief minister, he said public service mattered more than the designation.</p>.<p>"Isn't any position good if it provides an opportunity to serve the people and the state? It is an opportunity," he said.</p>.Karnataka senior leaders oppose appointing young MLAs as deputy CMs.<p>Parameshwara also congratulated Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, saying both leaders had been part of the decision-making process.</p>.<p>On his future role in the government, he said he was ready to discharge responsibilities in any department assigned to him.</p>.<p>"I do not know which portfolio I will be given. Whatever portfolio is assigned to me, I will work in it," he said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>