'No question of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu,' says DKS amid Karnataka water crisis

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asserted on Monday that under no circumstances would Cauvery River water be released to Tamil Nadu.
Amid criticism and protests against the government over allegations that Cauvery water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, he clarified that the discharge was meant for Bengaluru, not the neighbouring state.
"There is absolutely no question of releasing Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu at this time, under any circumstances. We have not initiated any release of water. The amount of water flowing to Tamil Nadu is meticulously documented. Even if water were to be released today, it would take four days to reach its destination," clarified Shivakumar, who also holds the position of water resources minister, during his statement to reporters here.
"We are not foolish enough in this government to release water to Tamil Nadu," added Shivakumar, also the State Congress chief.
The 'Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti' staged a protest in the district headquarters town of Mandya on Sunday alleging that water was being released from the KRS dam to Tamil Nadu, amid drought and water crisis in many parts of the state.
The BJP also criticised the Congress government, accusing it of prioritising the interests of DMK, its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, over those of Karnataka’s farmers and citizens. This criticism targeted the Siddaramaiah administration for allegedly diverting water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu.
Shivakumar clarified that some water was discharged from the KRS dam to replenish the Shiva Balancing Reservoir at Malavalli, from where it is pumped to Bengaluru.
"We released water to maintain the necessary level for pumping to Bengaluru, where the water level was low. There are specific requirements for water to be pumped, hence the release was made for Bengaluru's water needs," he explained.
