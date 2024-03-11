'No question of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu,' says DKS amid Karnataka water crisis

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asserted on Monday that under no circumstances would Cauvery River water be released to Tamil Nadu.

Amid criticism and protests against the government over allegations that Cauvery water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, he clarified that the discharge was meant for Bengaluru, not the neighbouring state.

"There is absolutely no question of releasing Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu at this time, under any circumstances. We have not initiated any release of water. The amount of water flowing to Tamil Nadu is meticulously documented. Even if water were to be released today, it would take four days to reach its destination," clarified Shivakumar, who also holds the position of water resources minister, during his statement to reporters here.