No Rajya Sabha ticket for Deve Gowda. Is this the end of former PM’s parliamentary stint?

<p>Bengaluru: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/deve-gowda-out-after-bjp-picks-dr-nagaraja-for-rajya-sabha-4031782">BJP nominating Prof M Nagaraja</a> for its lone Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-announces-rajya-sabha-candidate-from-karnataka-signals-end-of-hd-deve-gowdas-parliamentary-innings-4030933"> H D Deve Gowda</a>’s 35-year parliamentary run may be nearing its end. Unless the BJP fileds him from another state, his term, ending June 30, could mark the close of an era.</p>.<p>The pick signals the BJP’s preference for fresh faces over legacy allies. Despite speculation around Sumalatha Ambareesh, D V Sadananda Gowda and Nirmal Kumar Surana, the party chose a low-profile academic, sidestepping the JD(S) founder.</p>.<p>AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala charged the BJP with “humiliating” a former PM and alleged that Union minister and Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy was “sticking” to his chair. He also recalled Congress’ support to elect Gowda to the Rajya Sabha in 2020.</p>.<p>State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said, “Deve Gowda ji has strengthened Modi’s hands and supported the NDA. BJP holds him in high regard. No decision was taken by state leaders but by the national leadership keeping in mind the political situation.”</p>.JD(S) awaits BJP's call on renominating H D Gowda to Rajya Sabha .<p>JD(S) floor leader Suresh Babu said, “Deve Gowda never asked for his renomination though it was being discussed in public domain as he has raised his voice on crucial issues. Even the prime Minister has respected his seniority.”</p>.<p>Party insiders said there were concerns over the nonagenarian’s renomination because of age, health and BJP’s inability to retain the seat in a midterm poll as it is not in power in Karnataka. Also, Gowda was opposed to contesting from BJP-ruled Maharashtra, arguing Karnataka’s border and water disputes with the state could create a conflict of interest and undermine his ability to represent Karnataka.</p>.<p>What next?</p>.<p>The NDA could still field him in November 2026, when 11 Rajya Sabha seats fall vacant in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.</p>.<p>Gowda entered the Lok Sabha from Hassan in 1991 and represented the constituency until 2019, when he shifted to Tumakuru and lost to BJP’s G S Basavaraju. In 2020, he entered the Rajya Sabha alongside Mallikarjun Kharge after both lost the Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>Before rising to national politics, the only prime minister from Karnataka, Gowda spent nearly three decades in Karnataka politics, repeatedly winning from Holenarsipur. He became chief minister in 1994 and prime minister in 1996, heading the United Front government.</p>.HDK’s claim on power for BJP-JD(S) sets tongues wagging.<p>The Janata Parivar fragmented, leading to the formation of the Janata Dal (Secular) in 1999. The party, at its peak, won 58 Assembly seats in 2004 but shrank to 19 in 2023 after losing ground in Old Mysuru and witnessing an erosion of its Kuruba, OBC and minority base. Yet it remains Karnataka’s longest-surviving regional party, repeatedly reinventing itself through alliances.</p>.<p>Gowda’s career mirrors the JD(S)’ shifting survival strategies. In 2018, Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in showcased Opposition unity against the BJP. Five years later, after flirting with I.N.D.I.A bloc talks, the JD(S) joined the NDA. The patriarch, who built his national profile as a secular counter to the BJP, is now among Prime Minister Modi’s most reliable regional allies.</p>