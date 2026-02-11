Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No 'secret' talk with CM Siddaramaiah, says Shivakumar

The statement also comes at a time when Siddaramaiah is preparing for his record-extending 17th Budget, suggesting he is expected to continue as chief minister for a while.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 21:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 21:10 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us