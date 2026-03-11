Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No shortage of domestic LPG in Karnataka, commercial supply faces strain: Minister Muniyappa

Domestic supplies will remain stable, he says and urges consumers not to panic or hoard cylinders
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 09:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLPGK H Muniyappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us