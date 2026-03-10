<p>Bengaluru: Energy Minister K J George on Monday assured the Legislative Council that there will be no power shortage in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Replying to the issue raised during Zero Hour in the Council, the minister stated that there was no shortage of power as of now and also claimed there will not be any shortage during summer this year.</p>.<p>"We are getting power from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and even from Central grids. There is no shortage of power in the state," George added.</p>.Energy Minister K J George reviews key civic works in Sarvagnanagar.<p>Meanwhile, the minister also clarified on the allegations leveled against him for purchasing transformers from neighbouring Kerala despite having Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane (KaViKa) in the state, which manufactures transformers.</p>.<p>Replying to the question by BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, George said, "KaViKa can manufacture only 30,000 transformers, but our demand is for 50,000. KaViKa was in financial distress and we helped it and pushed its manufacturing capacity from 15,000 to 30,000."</p>.<p>On Ravikumar accusing the minister of purchasing transformers from Kerala to manage that state's election expenses, he said, "these allegations are baseless."</p>.<p>George even informed the House that not just Congress government but past governments, including that of BJP, too had purchased transformers from neighboring states.</p>.<p>According to the minister, the finance department was yet to give approval for 4g exemption, under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, to purchase transformers directly from Kerala.</p>.<p>"If the Finance Department refuses to give approval for the 4g exemption, then we will proceed with the tender," he said.</p>