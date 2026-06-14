No shortfall in supply of fertiliser to Karnataka, says Pralhad Joshi

<p>Amid reports of fertiliser shortage in parts of Karnataka, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that despite global supply chain disruptions in the wake of the West Asia conflict, the Centre has ensured adequate supply of fertilisers for the farmers of the state for the 2026 Kharif season. </p>.<p>Against a pro-rata requirement of 3.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea, supply of 5.59 lakh MT had been ensured, as on June 10.</p>.<p>Even after sales of 2.47 lakh MT, closing stock remains at 3.12 lakh MT, with another 17,190 MT in transit.</p>.Fertiliser shortage hits Karnataka farmers ahead of kharif season.<p>Against a pro-rata requirement of 1.89 MT of DAP, availability of 2.57 lakh MT had been ensured. Current stock stands at 1.09 lakh MT, with additional supplies on the way.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, against a pro-rata requirement of 4.36 lakh tonnes of NPKS, availability of 9.28 lakh tonnes had been ensured. Even after substantial sales, over 5.6 lakh tonnes remain available including stock in transit. </p>.<p>“The Centre has acted proactively despite challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, including the Iran-Israel conflict and reduced exports from major suppliers. Domestic urea production was boosted through special interventions and imports were secured to maintain uninterrupted supply, “ Joshi posted on X. </p>.<p>In fact, Karnataka was supplied quantities well above requirement even before the Kharif season.</p>.<p>Between January and March 2026 alone, the state received an additional 0.33 lakh tonne of Urea, 1.29 lakh tonnes of DAP and 1.58 lakh tonnes of NPKS over projected requirements to facilitate advance stocking.</p>.<p>Insisting that fertilizer availability is not the issue in the state, Joshi said that the responsibility now lies with the state government to ensure efficient inter-district distribution, prevent hoarding, black-marketing and diversion of subsidised fertilizers, and make stocks available to farmers. </p>.<p>“The government of India remains fully committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and ensuring adequate fertilizer availability across Karnataka,“ the union minister said. </p>