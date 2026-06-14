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Homeindiakarnataka

No shortfall in supply of fertiliser to Karnataka, says Pralhad Joshi

Against a pro-rata requirement of 3.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea, supply of 5.59 lakh MT had been ensured, as on June 10.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPralhad Joshifertiliser

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