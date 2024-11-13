No step motherly treatment to any states in releasing funds for flood mitigation measures: FM Sitharaman

<p>Mangaluru: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no step motherly treatment to any states in releasing funds for flood mitigation measures.</p><p>"Bihar and Andhra Pradesh which witnesses floods annually due to the topography has received higher allocation of relief funds for implementing flood mitigation measures and reducing loss in lives," stressed the Union Minister during the interaction programme organised by Citizens Council, Mangaluru chapter, at T V Raman Pai convention centre on Wednesday.</p><p>Sitharaman said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's allegations on step motherly treatment being meted to Karnataka was 'utterly baseless'. "In fact, Karnataka has received more funds than what was allocated to them during the term of UPA government. We also have given funds in advance. Thus, educated voters should compare data of funds released during 10 years of UPA rule and during ten years of Modi as Prime Minister," she stressed.</p>.Nirmala Sitharaman to meet state Finance Ministers for pre-Budget, GST Council meet on Dec 21-22.<p>She said that in order to achieve goals set for 2047, focus will continue in infrastructure, inclusivity, investment and innovation. The digital public infrastructure which has opened up avenues for youth will be encashed to attract more investment, Nirmala stressed and added that the manner in which India scaled up its reforms had surprised foreign countries.</p><p>Sitharaman confessed experiencing an 'emotional moment' when a student of fifth standard posed a question. Rishanth studying in fifth standard in St Aloysius Gonzaga School walked upto the stage and unfazed by the attention calmly repeated the question on what the powerful money lesson was she wished that every child should know.</p><p>"I am impressed with the question. But I am not entirely surprised as this region is the cradle of banking," she stressed and proceeded to answer the question by emphasising that every child should be taught to handle money with some responsibility. She responding to another query said some reduction in GST can be expected after the GST council meeting scheduled in December</p>