No students from Karnataka in top 10 COMED-K rank list

<p>Bengaluru: The performance of students from Karnataka in the Under Graduate Entrance Test conducted by Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) is going down every year with no student from the state figuring in this year’s top 10 rank list.</p>.<p>The results of COMED-K UGET 2026 for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses were announced on Friday and all the top 10 rank holders were from outside Karnataka.</p>.COMEDK exam: Students fume over centres allotted outside Karnataka .<p>Interestingly, of the top 10 performers, five are from Jharkhand, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttarakhand.</p>.<p>In 2025, there were six students from Karnataka in the top 10 list. However, in the top 100 ranks, 30 are from Karnataka.</p>.<p>Even when we look at the number of candidates who appeared for the test, a majority of them are non-residents of Karnataka. Of the 1,10,774 candidates, who appeared for the test conducted on May 9 at 303 exam centres in 171 cities across the nation, 36,954 were from the state, while 73,820 were from other states.</p>.<p>As per the results shared by the authorities, 11,207 candidates are in 90th to 100th percentile and out of that 3,496 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, of the 11,385 candidates are in the 80th to 90th percentile, 3,207 candidates are from Karnataka. Of the 10,940 candidates, who are in between 70th and 80th percentile, 3,111 candidates are from Karnataka.</p>.<p>The candidates can access their ranks through their respective ‘Applicant login’. Rank cards of the eligible candidates will be generated and made available on the website www.comedk.org</p>.<p>Authorities have stated that counseling would be conducted online this year too and the candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the documents through their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by the panel of expert verification officers.</p>.COMEDK UGET 2026: Final result, merit list expected on May 29, over 1.3 lakh await scorecards.<p>The number of seats available, the quantum of tuition fees and counselling dates will be notified soon. “Also, a separate a set of Counselling Process Document detailing the procedure for participating in the Counselling would also be made available shortly and the candidates are required to refer to the website regularly for all the updates, besides familiarising themselves with the seat selection process thoroughly,” the COMED-K authorities said.</p>.<p>The Top 10 rank holders are - Darshil Modi from Ranchi, Jharkhand;<br />Priyanuj Bhagabati from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand;<br />Shreshta Gupta from Dehradun, Uttarakhand;<br />Arsh Parashar from Jharkhand;<br />Ishanka Agarwal from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand;<br />Aneesh Shukla from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand;<br />Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh; <br />Drishti Sachdeo from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh;<br />Manas Jindal from Punjab and<br />Aditya Kumar from Bihar.</p>