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Homeindiakarnataka

No students from Karnataka in top 10 COMED-K rank list

Interestingly, of the top 10 performers, five are from Jharkhand, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttarakhand.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:34 IST
Karnataka NewsComed-Kresult

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