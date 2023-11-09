JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No three power centres in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Shivakumar was replying to a question on whether there were three power centres in the state - Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 23:49 IST

Follow Us

Dismissing the talk that there were three power centres in the government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said there was no such thing either in government or party.

“Only one chief minister is Siddaramaiah. Only one state unit president is D K Shivakumar. There is no power tussle between the two,” he told reporters here. 

Shivakumar was replying to a question on whether there were three power centres in the state - Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

He said there was no plan to rejig the Siddaramaiah Cabinet as of now. The party top brass will decide on appointments to boards and corporations after November 15.

The high command is also working on a rejig of the state unit, he said, without elaborating. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 November 2023, 23:49 IST)
CongressKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT