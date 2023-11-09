No three power centres in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Dismissing the talk that there were three power centres in the government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said there was no such thing either in government or party.
“Only one chief minister is Siddaramaiah. Only one state unit president is D K Shivakumar. There is no power tussle between the two,” he told reporters here.
Shivakumar was replying to a question on whether there were three power centres in the state - Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.
He said there was no plan to rejig the Siddaramaiah Cabinet as of now. The party top brass will decide on appointments to boards and corporations after November 15.
The high command is also working on a rejig of the state unit, he said, without elaborating.