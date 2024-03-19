No trust deficit with BJP over seat-sharing in Karnataka, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters, he said, "With regards to seat sharing, as I said yesterday, from the beginning, we have asked for three seats. From the BJP side, whether it is its high command or friends in the state, till this moment they have not given any clarity regarding the specified number of seats for us to contest."

Further stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his several meetings with him, after the alliance, has always treated JD(S)' request with respect, Kumaraswamy said, his reaction before the media on Monday did not mean that there is a trust deficit between the two parties.