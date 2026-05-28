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Homeindiakarnataka

'No urgency to become CM': Speaker U T Khader

"I am unaware of any developments on making me a minister. Only time will reveal," Khader clarified.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:29 IST
Karnataka NewsU T KhaderCM

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