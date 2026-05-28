'No urgency to become CM': Speaker U T Khader

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that he has "no urgency to become CM" and requested party workers not to put up posters or campaign for him for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. </p><p>"The allocation of portfolios and who has to become chief minister are all decided by the party's top leaders," he said. Khader responding to queries said he will continue as speaker and even convene sessions. I am unaware of any developments on making me a minister. Only time will reveal, he clarified. </p>.Elected representatives must conduct themselves responsibly in public: Speaker U T Khader.<p>Khader responding to another query said MLAs should submit their resignation letters to him while Chief Minister will submit his resignation letter to Governor. </p>