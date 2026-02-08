Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No wolf litter this season as leopards occupy Karnataka's Bankapur sanctuary

Sources in the department informed DH that Bankapur earlier used to be a transit for leopards during summer.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:19 IST
Karnataka NewsleopardWolf

Follow us on :

Follow Us