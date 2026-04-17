Nod for 42-acre IIMB campus near Bannerghatta park

<p>Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) received approval for its plan to build infrastructure on a 42-acre 14 gunta project (phase 1) in eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Bannerghatta national park (BNP), with the standing committee of the State Board for Wildlife recommending the project on Thursday.</p>.<p>The first phase involves construction of new facilities for students at Mahanthalingapura of Jigani hobli, Anekal taluk, Bengaluru Urban district.</p>.<p>While the project does not involve diversion of forest land, it comes at a time when the Supreme Court is considering a scathing report by the Central Empowered Committee, which said the shrinking of BNP ESZ violated rules and expressed concern over built-up areas.</p>.<p>To a question, officials in the forest department said the project was coming up on private land and did not impact forests.</p>.Bengaluru-Kushalanagar highway to cut through Ranganthittu eco-sensitive zone.<p>The proposed institute is located 303 metres away from BNP boundary.</p>.<p>Since it involves a built-up area of over 20,000 sqm, it will now be placed before National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for final clearance, an official said.</p>.<p>The committee also looked into two proposals by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for widening two stretches of NH-73 inside Pushpagiri wildlife sanctuary and Kudremukh national park.</p>.<p>Sources said the committee was apprised of the need for widening due to demand from people’s representatives. </p>.<p>“While more information has been sought, the project is likely to be recommended. It will be placed before NBWL,” the sources added.</p>