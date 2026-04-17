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Nod for 42-acre IIMB campus near Bannerghatta park

To a question, officials in the forest department said the project was coming up on private land and did not impact forests.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:31 IST
IIMBBannerghatta Park

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