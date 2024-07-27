Nod for turning Brindavan Gardens into Disneyland-like amusement park

The Karnataka cabinet on Friday greenlighted the project to transform the Brindavan Gardens on the premises of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam into a Disneyland-like amusement park.
The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,663 crore, will be executed on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model.
The project, proposed by the irrigation department, was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.
The minister said that the government was keen on ramping up the appeal of Brindavan Gardens as a tourist destination. Its transformation into a world class amusement park would turn Brindavan Gardens into a tourist hotspot.
Once completed, the amusement park will span 198 acres; the government is expecting, on average, 20,000 visitors through the turnstiles everyday on its completion, and 7% growth annually.
The plan entails completing the project in four-and-a-half years, across three phases.
Among the activities for which facilities will be created at the proposed amusement park include: Helipad, grand street, boating, botanical garden, jungle boat ride, amphitheater, laser fountain show, doll museum, jungle track, water park, techno park, penguin zoo, roller coaster, sky bridge, river view deck, wax museum, Cauvery promenade.
Published 26 July 2024, 22:38 IST