Nod for turning Brindavan Gardens into Disneyland-like amusement park

The Karnataka cabinet on Friday greenlighted the project to transform the Brindavan Gardens on the premises of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam into a Disneyland-like amusement park.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,663 crore, will be executed on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

The project, proposed by the irrigation department, was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.