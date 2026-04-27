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Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes: Nomadic Communities to approach Karnataka High Court

The same Confederation had challenged the state government's decision to provide 6-6-5 reservation for SCs based on the state Cabinet's decision on August 19, 2025.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakaQuotaNomadic communityinternal reservationnomadic

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