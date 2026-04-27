<p>Bengaluru: The Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of Karnataka on Monday decided to contest the state government's new 5.25 - 5.25 - 4.5 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cabinet-clears-internal-quota-with-revised-formula-for-scs-3979872">formula for internal reservation for Scheduled Castes</a> (SCs) in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court</a>.</p>.<p>In a press conference, community leaders noted that they would file an additional petition challenging a Government Order (GO) that is expected to be passed soon based on the new formula.</p>.<p>The same Confederation had challenged the state government's decision to provide 6-6-5 reservation for SCs based on the state Cabinet's decision on August 19, 2025. They sought a separate 1% <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reservation">reservation</a> as promised by the 1-6-5-4-1 formula of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission.</p>.<p>The current 5.25- 5.25 - 4.5 formula is a recalibration for 15%, since the High Court has directed the government to not breach the 50% reservation ceiling set by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> in the Indra Sawhney Case in 1992 (the Supreme Court has not considered the 10% reservation for EWS as a breach of 50% cap).</p>.<p>The leaders rued that the government had failed to provide a separate 1% reservation and a special package to the 59 nomadic, semi-nomadic and highly sensitive communities despite having assured to do so on multiple occasions.</p>.Karnataka | Internal quota: Alemaris term revised formula ‘social injustice’.<p>The confederation accused the chief minister of "lying" that the nomadic communities would get a 20% reservation within group C, where they are clubbed with the relatively more forward Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities.</p>.<p><strong>'Self-respect' convention</strong></p><p>The confederation also announced that a self-respect convention would be held at the end of May to "expose" the government's "treachery" over the issue.</p>.<p>The forum has also reiterated its demand for a special package to strengthen the 49 nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.</p>