<p>Bengaluru: The Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of Karnataka has slammed the state government for not standing by its word of creating a separate corporation and providing a separate package in the Budget.</p>.<p>"Apart from announcing four residential schools, the government has not fulfilled any of the demands by the untouchable SC communities. The government succumbed to the pressure by dominant SC communities and didn't provide the nomadic communities their deserved share in internal reservation," the confederation said in a press note.</p>.<p>Even though there is currently a corporation for nomadic communities, it also includes communities such as Korama and Koracha. The confederation has sought a corporation for only the 49 nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.</p>.<p>The confederation lamented that none of their 10 demands placed to the government, including seeking a separate 1 per cent reservation, 5 per cent funds in the special component plan and demand for 500 houses for each of the 31 districts, were fulfilled.</p>.<p>"The fight for our rights will not end here. Our numbers may be less and we may not be able to make you victorious in elections. However, we have the power to expose your pro-dominant community politics in front of the people of the state. We will hit the streets to get our rightful share in internal reservation alongside our legal fight," the confederation warned.</p>