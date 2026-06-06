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Homeindiakarnataka

Nomination papers filed for three Rajya Sabha, five Legislative Council seats: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaD K ShivakumarRajya Sabha

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