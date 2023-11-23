Non-disclosure of cases: No HC relief to lawyer whose selection as dist judge was cancelled

The High Court of Karnataka has held that when fraud and misrepresentation form the foundation for securing employment, such acts can be brought under the umbrella of the ingredients of cheating under IPC section 420.
Justice M Ngaprasanna noted this while refusing to quash the proceedings against an advocate whose selection for district judge’s post was cancelled for non-disclosure of cases.
S S Phalaksha, a native of Kodagu district and practising in Shivamogga, had challenged the proceedings initiated against him for the offence punishable under IPC section 420. The petitioner was among three candidates recommended for appointment as district judges in 2020.
The high court had issued Phalaksha a show-cause notice based on an anonymous complaint that alleged that he had suppressed information while submitting the application.
Phalaksha was given a personal hearing before the committee. The admitted fact was that there were nine cases, four initiated by the petitioner and five against him, in various jurisdictions between 2010 and 2019. The committee resolved to terminate his candidature and further register a criminal case for furnishing false information or suppressing relevant information.
The petitioner submitted that as of the date of the notification and appearance before the selection committee for viva voce, no criminal case was pending against him. It also stated that as the software required to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’, the petitioner answered ‘No’ as there was no criminal case pending on the date of the application. However, it was also submitted that the petitioner had misread the word “was” in the application.
The court noted that the petitioner had close to 13 years of experience as a practising advocate prior to submitting his application for the post of District Judge.
“The query, in the case at hand, has unequivocally read as “is/was”. ‘Is’ would clearly mean if there is anything pending and ‘was’ would clearly mean whatever was over. If it would have been a case where the petitioner was not at all involved in any case or any trivial case of the past is not projected, it would have been a circumstance altogether different,” the court said.
On the submissions with regard to the term ‘property’ in IPC section 415, the court said that in the peculiar facts of the case, ‘property’ would mean the service that the petitioner would have entered into, as it provides security of tenure which is valuable.
“The petitioner has deliberately suppressed the cases that were pending against him. Therefore, it amounts to seeking to secure employment on account of misrepresentation. It is, therefore, in cases where fraud and misrepresentation form the foundation for securing employment, can in a given case, be brought under the umbrella of the ingredients of cheating,” the court said.