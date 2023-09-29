Normal life unaffected as bandh over Cauvery dispute evokes poor response in Belagavi

The state-wide bandh call given to protest the release of river Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu did not evoke response from the people here on Friday. Normal life was unaffected in the district and bandh was confined for few protests in the city and at Bailhongal.
Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction) staged sit-in protest at Central Bus-Stand for a while and raised slogans against the government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu despite drought situation in the state.
In Bailhongal, activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction) staged protest infront of the bus-stand and blocked movement of buses for a while. They urged the government to stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu by considering the distress situation in the state.
Schools, colleges, government offices, banks and other business establishments functioned normally. People too were seen moving around with their regular chores.
Rani Channamma University, Belagavi to avoid inconveniences to the students had postponed its 2nd, 4th and 6th semester examinations which were scheduled to be held on Friday. Examinations have been rescheduled on October 30.