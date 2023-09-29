Normal life unaffected as bandh over Cauvery dispute evokes poor response in Belagavi

The state-wide bandh call given to protest the release of river Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu did not evoke response from the people here on Friday. Normal life was unaffected in the district and bandh was confined for few protests in the city and at Bailhongal.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction) staged sit-in protest at Central Bus-Stand for a while and raised slogans against the government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu despite drought situation in the state.