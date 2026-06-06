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Homeindiakarnataka

North Karnataka Civil Contractors' Association demands release of Rs 23k crore bill dues

NKCCA president Subhas Patil said contractors are facing mounting pressure from banks, which are initiating recovery proceedings and threatening to seize machinery and mortgaged properties.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:40 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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