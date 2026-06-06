North Karnataka Civil Contractors' Association demands release of Rs 23k crore bill dues

<p>Dharwad: The North Karnataka Civil Contractors’ Association (NKCCA) has urged the state government to immediately clear pending payments of nearly Rs 23,000 crore, warning that prolonged delays have pushed contractors into deep financial distress.</p>.<p>In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the association said around Rs 4,000 crore is pending under the Public Works Department, Rs 5,000 crore under Major Irrigation Department, Rs 2,000 crore under Minor Irrigation Department, and nearly Rs 12,000 crore under other departments.</p>.<p>NKCCA president Subhas Patil said contractors are facing mounting pressure from banks, which are initiating recovery proceedings and threatening to seize machinery and mortgaged properties. He said many contractors are struggling to survive due to escalating debts and delayed payments.</p>.<p>The association demanded that no fresh tenders be floated until all pending bills are cleared and sought mandatory payment of bills within 60 days, with interest on delays beyond that period.</p>.<p>Contractors also sought exemption from Mineral Dispatch Permit (MDP) requirements for government works, alleging harassment, delays and corruption during transportation of construction materials such as stone, sand and murram.</p>.<p>The association demanded decentralisation of tender approvals and simplification of the Contract Management Module, proposing that it be made mandatory only for tenders above Rs five crore.</p>.<p>The NKCCA criticised the practice of floating road and building tenders during the monsoon, terming it impractical and unscientific.</p>.<p>It also opposed the mandatory five-year maintenance clause for resurfacing works above Rs two crore, arguing that such works generally last only about two years.</p>.<p>The association further objected to package tenders, stating that they deny opportunities to small local contractors.</p>.<p>It also alleged corruption in departments, harassment by officials and repeated police checks on construction vehicles.</p>.<p>Citing sharp increases <br />in bitumen and diesel prices, the contractors urged the government to revise project estimates and introduce <br />policy reforms to ensure <br />timely execution of the <br />public works.</p>