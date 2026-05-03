<p>Several parts of Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts reported extreme temperatures that went beyond 44 °C on Saturday.</p>.<p>Kalaburagi's Kalagi and Chincholi taluks recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, with 45.4 °C in Kalagi, 45.3 °C in Kodli and 45 °C in Ainapur hoblis.</p>.<p>The extreme <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heat">heat</a> condition is expected to continue till May 5 in several parts of North Karnataka, especially the Kalayana Karnataka region, said a release from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). The release also stated that nearly 74% of the state recorded temperatures in excess of 36 °C.</p>.New waste rules, old problems: Bengaluru’s 4-bin plan faces early heat.<p>The KSNDMC stated that 21 monitoring stations in Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar and Kalaburagi reported extreme (above 42 °C) temperatures. Shahabad (Kalaburgi) and Raichur city are expected to witness extreme heat for the next three days.</p>.<p>The government will also monitor the temperatures of Bagalkot, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Dakshina kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijaypur and Yadgir over the next three days for heat alerts.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, KSNDMC Scientist Sunil Gavaskar said IMD predicted that the next three days could be very hot. "However, we are expecting relief in the coming days as the IMD also predicts that the state could receive summer showers accompanied by thunder and gusty winds in May."</p>.<p>District administrations have been asked to take all the necessary measures to address the extreme heat condition.</p>.<p>Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyer said general awareness programmes are being taken up across the district. "People are being asked not to venture out during the peak-heat duration (12 noon to 4 pm). Drinking water facilities are being made available at all major junctions in the district."</p>.<p>He said while there have been cases of public reporting dehydration and weakness, the special ward created at the district hospital has no patients reporting heat strokes. "Extra efforts are being made to protect the vulnerable patients," he added.</p>.<p>The KSNDMC has also issued warning of heavy rains in parts of south interior Karnataka between May 4 and 8, with likely thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with speed 40-50 km/h in Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu districts.</p>.Mercury spikes don't go easy on blood flow; Link between heat stress and heart attacks.<p>Thunder showers are also expected in parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts in the said period.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coastal-karnataka">Coastal Karnataka</a> is expected to continue with dry and humid conditions with occasional summer showers. </p>.<p>Bengaluru will witness light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places towards evening and night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 °C and 22 °C, respectively.</p>