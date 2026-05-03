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North Karnataka reels under heat as temperatures cross 44°C

The KSNDMC stated that 21 monitoring stations in Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar and Kalaburagi reported extreme (above 42 °C) temperatures.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:56 IST
TemperatureHeatNorth Karnatakacoastal karnataka

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