North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation to extend UPI facility to all long-route buses

Following the success of the UPI-based payment facility in some selected buses of North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), the officials have now planned to introduce the service in all its long-route buses of Hubballi Mofussil depots.

The UPI payment system was launched in 68 buses of Hubballi Moffusil Depot 3 on September 1. A wide variety of buses like Non-stop, Express, Rajahamsa, Sleeper, Multi-Axle Volvo, and other buses were included in the first phase, and all these buses are long-route buses. To make payment, QR Codes are issued to 120 conductors, and there is a good response for the UPI payment system.

According to NWKRTC officials, in the month of September, 9,274 (14 per cent) passengers used the UPI payment facility to get tickets, and the corporation did Rs 21.55 lakh (12 per cent) transaction through UPI payment. As the payment facility is introduced on long-route and executive buses, many passengers book their tickets well in advance, while only a few passengers buy tickets onboard, they noted.

UPI in BRTS

Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS) has the UPI based payment facility, for which there is good response in the twin cities.

There was a demand to introduce the same facility in the RTC buses too, and the NWKRTC launched the facility in its selected buses too. The UPI-based facility is the first of its kind in the State RTCs.

The conductor carries a card displaying the QR card. The passengers can scan the code through any UPI payment app to make the payment. Soon after the payment, the conductor gets the payment confirmation through voice message on his mobile phone and he issues the ticket. Even in the ticket, it is mentioned ‘UPI payment ticket’.

\NWKRTC Managing Director Bharath S said, in the first month, the digital payment facility got good response and many passengers expressed their happiness for the new service.

Following the success and increased demand, the digital payment facility will be extended to other Hubballi moffusil depot buses in next 10 days. Later, by the end of October, it will be introduced in all the buses of all five Hubballi rural moffusil depots. From next month, the service will be extended to other depots of different cities.

“As of now, the service has been introduced in premier buses, where there are advance bookings following the festival season. Once the service is extended to non-premier buses, the digital transaction will increase,” he noted, and also added that no passenger or conductor have faced any technical problem pertaining to this UPI payment.