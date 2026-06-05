'Not a day without infighting in Congress, more wickets will fall': BJP as Ramalinga Reddy quits over portfolio row

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP poked fun at the governing Congress following senior lawmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cannot-act-against-conscience-ramalinga-reddy-resigns-as-karnataka-minister-will-continue-as-mla-4028154">Ramalinga Reddy's resignation as a minister</a>, with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka claiming that "more wickets will fall" in the DK Shivakumar government. </p><p>"It is impossible to see a day without infighting in Congress," Ashoka said. "Wickets are falling. There are signs that many more wickets will fall. But who is that skilled spin bowler taking these wickets?"</p>.'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet.<p>Ashoka pointed out that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had promised Reddy the Bengaluru Development portfolio. "There's nothing wrong with Reddy, who has vast experience in Bengaluru, asking for the portfolio. However, Shivakumar has already shown his habit of breaking promises. He had promised to make Satish Jarkiholi the party president," he said.</p><p>Both Ashoka and BJP state president BY Vijayendra warned of an early election in the state. </p><p>"First, they were fighting over the CM's chair. Now, they are fighting over ministerial posts and portfolios," Vijayendra said.</p><p>"The BJP's expectation that the Congress government -- consumed by corruption, lust for power and competition for lucrative positions -- will collapse very soon is proving to be true. Reddy's resignation is evidence that the state is headed towards midterm polls," he claimed. </p>