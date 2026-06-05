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Homeindiakarnataka

'Not a day without infighting in Congress, more wickets will fall': BJP as Ramalinga Reddy quits over portfolio row

'First, they were fighting over the CM's chair. Now, they are fighting over ministerial posts and portfolios,' state BJP chief Vijayendra also said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarRamalinga Reddy

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